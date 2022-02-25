Skip to main content
Ex-Bears HC Matt Nagy To Join Chiefs Staff, Reunite With Andy Reid

Nearly two months after being fired by the Bears, Matt Nagy has landed a new job with an old employer.

The former Bears coach has agreed to a deal to return to the Chiefs as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach, the team announced Friday. Nagy, 43, will fill the void left by former QBs coach and new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The hire will reunite Nagy with head coach Andy Reid, whom he has spent the majority of his NFL career working under. Nagy held various roles during the end of Reid's time with the Eagles (2008–12) and the start of his tenure in K.C. nine years ago.

He will also have the chance to work alongside newly re-signed offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who took over the position following Nagy's departure in 2018.

Chicago fired Nagy along with general manager Ryan Pace on Jan. 10 following a 6–11 campaign in 2021. The Bears compiled a 34–31 record and earned two wild card berths during the offensive-minded coach's four-season tenure with the club. 

Prior to become the leader in Chicago in January 2018, Nagy served as the Chiefs' QBs coach from 2013–15 and offensive coordinator from 2016–17, collaborating with Reid and QB Alex Smith to help guide the Chiefs to five straight winning seasons.

After just missing out on the chance to work with Patrick Mahomes as a starter, Nagy will have the pleasure of helping the former MVP QB work his way back to the top of the AFC after the Chiefs‘ stunning loss to the Bengals in the AFC championship game.

Given Reid's track record—both with and without Nagy—the 2022 season could be a return to status quo if Mahomes and co. can keep playing in the style fans have grown accustomed to.

