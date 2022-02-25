Panthers, Ian Thomas Agree to Three-Year Deal

The Panthers have decided to keep tight end Ian Thomas on their squad after signing a three-year deal with Thomas on Friday.

Thomas was originally expected to become a free agent next month, but this new deal stops that from happening.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the contract details, in which Thomas will earn $16.5 million, including $6.435 million cash the first year and $8 million guaranteed.

Thomas was originally signed to the Panthers in 2018 on a four-year $3,207,994 deal, according to Spotrac.

Thomas recorded 18 completions on 30 targets for 188 yards during the 2021–22 season. He was second among Panthers tight ends in receptions behind Tommy Tremble.

Stephen Sullivan, Giovanni Ricci and Colin Thompson round out the depth chart for Panthers tight ends. All three players are still on contract for next season.

The Panthers now have 19 unrestricted free agents remaining.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers Coverage, check out All Panthers.