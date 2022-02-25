Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Panthers, Ian Thomas Agree to Three-Year Deal

The Panthers have decided to keep tight end Ian Thomas on their squad after signing a three-year deal with Thomas on Friday.

Thomas was originally expected to become a free agent next month, but this new deal stops that from happening.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the contract details, in which Thomas will earn $16.5 million, including $6.435 million cash the first year and $8 million guaranteed. 

Thomas was originally signed to the Panthers in 2018 on a four-year $3,207,994 deal, according to Spotrac

SI Recommends

Thomas recorded 18 completions on 30 targets for 188 yards during the 2021–22 season. He was second among Panthers tight ends in receptions behind Tommy Tremble.

Stephen Sullivan, Giovanni Ricci and Colin Thompson round out the depth chart for Panthers tight ends. All three players are still on contract for next season.

The Panthers now have 19 unrestricted free agents remaining.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers Coverage, check out All Panthers.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_17675637
MMA

Destiny Awaits Bobby Green in the Apex vs. Islam Makhachev

Facing an overwhelming favorite, Green can defy the odds to deliver an all-time upset as a late replacement at UFC Fight Night.

By Justin Barrasso
eriksen
Soccer

Eriksen to Make Brentford Debut Eight Months After Cardiac Arrest

Brentford manager Thomas Frank announced that the Danish midfielder will face Newcastle on Saturday.

By Andrew Gastelum
mike-trout
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Contact Batting Average Explained

A better metric for projecting a player's batting average.

By Shawn Childs
Manchester United has a new CEO
Soccer

Manchester United Ends Sponsorship with Russian Aeroflot

The decision comes a day after the United Kingdom banned Aeroflot from entering.

By Madison Williams
seimone-augustus-my-story-lead
WNBA

Finding My Purpose, On and Off the Court

In 2021, four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus retired from the league and signed on as an assistant coach with the Sparks. The reset has given the 37-year-old star a chance to reflect on her career and her continued role as an activist for various communities, both in and outside of basketball.

By Seimone Augustus
wladimir-klitschko
Boxing

Eight Thoughts on the Klitschkos, Chris Colbert and More

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko’s bravery for Ukraine, Colbert’s life-changing car crash and more thoughts from the boxing world.

By Chris Mannix
SI Daily Cover: Forward Thinking
Play
NBA

How Miles Bridges Put Himself in Perfect Position

After a momentous summer, the Hornets’ star forward has never had a better chance to be rewarded on and off the court.

By Rohan Nadkarni
marvin-lewis
NFL

Marvin Lewis on the Brian Flores Lawsuit and the Future of Black Coaches, Including Himself

In a wide-ranging interview, the former Bengals coach weighs in on the state of coaching, and what can be done to address persistent diversity issues.

By Jon Wertheim