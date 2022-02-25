Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Buccaneers Will Be Home Team in NFL’s First Ever Game in Germany

The Buccaneers are headed overseas in 2022.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported that the Buccaneers will be the home team in the NFL’s first ever game in Germany this season.

The NFL already announced this game will take place at the home of FC Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena, in Munich. The league also plans on playing games in Frankfurt in the future.

This will be Tampa Bay’s fourth ever international game, with the first three having been in London. The Buccaneers are a combined 0-3 in those games, and were the home team for all three.

SI Recommends

Last season, the NFL only played two international games after none occurred the year prior due to COVID-19.

According to the NFL, the Buccaneers were one of four teams given access to market in Germany as part of the league’s International Home Marketing Areas initiative. The other three teams who were appointed Germany were the Panthers, Chiefs and Patriots.

While it is currently unclear who the Buccaneers would play, Tampa Bay is scheduled to host the Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals and Packers, along with their three divisional opponents in 2022.

The NFL expects there to be five international games for the 2022 season: one in Germany, one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom. The league previously announced the Jaguars as a home team for the London game in Wembley Stadium, and the Saints will reportedly host one of the games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22056037233689 (1)
NHL

Alex Ovechkin on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: ‘Please, No More War’

The Capitals star broke his silence after not speaking with the media on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
Bob Pettit, Elvin Hayes, Rick Barry
Podcasts

Crossover: Celebrating greatness, w/ Bob Pettit, Elvin Hayes & Rick Barry

Three NBA legends join the show to discuss their game vs. today's game and more.

By Howard Beck
140203122238-olympic-rings-cross-country-b017-0-single-image-cut.jpg
Podcasts

Inside Latest SI Weekly Podcast: The Cold Reality of Winter Olympics

John Gonzalez breaks down the biggest stories and controversies from the Beijing Olympics and a Sex and the City baseball mystery in this week's SI Weekly podcast.

By SI Staff
USMNT's Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna
Soccer

USMNT Walks the Injury Tightrope

Key absences are nothing new for the U.S., but one key injury and another close call illustrate how much of a collective effort will be required to clinch a World Cup berth.

By Brian Straus
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL World Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Recent Twitter Move

You won’t find references to the Seahawks on Wilson’s Twitter account.

By Dan Lyons
kyler murray
NFL

Report: Murray, Cards Moving in Right Direction After Recent Rift

“Everything is copacetic” between Arizona and its star quarterback.

By Wilton Jackson
image_6483441
Wrestling

Hammerstone and Holliday are Cornerstones of MLW’s ‘SuperFight’

The present and future of Major League Wrestling will be on display during Saturday's card.

By Justin Barrasso
Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine
Tennis

Dayana Yastremska Posts Heartbreaking Update on Instagram

Yastremska is a woman’s tennis player from Ukraine, and she has been staying with her family until now.

By Madison Williams