Report: Buccaneers Will Be Home Team in NFL’s First Ever Game in Germany

The Buccaneers are headed overseas in 2022.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported that the Buccaneers will be the home team in the NFL’s first ever game in Germany this season.

The NFL already announced this game will take place at the home of FC Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena, in Munich. The league also plans on playing games in Frankfurt in the future.

This will be Tampa Bay’s fourth ever international game, with the first three having been in London. The Buccaneers are a combined 0-3 in those games, and were the home team for all three.

Last season, the NFL only played two international games after none occurred the year prior due to COVID-19.

According to the NFL, the Buccaneers were one of four teams given access to market in Germany as part of the league’s International Home Marketing Areas initiative. The other three teams who were appointed Germany were the Panthers, Chiefs and Patriots.

While it is currently unclear who the Buccaneers would play, Tampa Bay is scheduled to host the Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals and Packers, along with their three divisional opponents in 2022.

The NFL expects there to be five international games for the 2022 season: one in Germany, one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom. The league previously announced the Jaguars as a home team for the London game in Wembley Stadium, and the Saints will reportedly host one of the games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

