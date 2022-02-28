According to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Dolphins planned to pursue both former Saints coach Sean Payton and retired Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earlier this offseason.

The plan was reportedly scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the Dolphins, Giants, Broncos and NFL at large.

Sources told Florio that the Dolphins contacted the Saints for permission to speak with Payton shortly after he announced his retirement. That request was reportedly denied by New Orleans.

Miami would be forced to reach an agreement with New Orleans if it wished to hire Payton. The Dolphins would have likely sent the Saints draft compensation in exchange for the coach.

Once the pursuit of Payton was scrapped, the Dolphins hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to become the franchise’s new coach.

Brady, meanwhile, was reportedly discussed internally as an option to become a minority owner in the Dolphins. Those considerations are reportedly on hold due to uncertainty surrounding whether the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback will remain retired.

If Brady was to return to the field and end his retirement, the Dolphins would be a potential landing spot. Brady remains on the Tampa Bay roster until June 2 at the earliest, per Florio. Any move made on Brady before June 2 would trigger a $32 million cap hit for the Buccaneers next season.

For now, Miami plans to move forward with its new coach in McDaniel and its young franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dolphins coverage, visit All Dolphins.