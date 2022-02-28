Skip to main content
Report: Colts Submit Proposal to Guarantee Both Teams Possessions in Overtime

The Colts have submitted a proposal to the league to guarantee each team a possession in overtime, per Judy Battista of NFL.com.

If approved, the rule change would apply to both the regular season and the postseason.

Despite the proposal, Battista reports that it is unclear how much support there is for the change within the league.

The current overtime rules stipulate that the team that wins the coin toss can win the game with a touchdown on the first possession, which has been a point of contention among some fans.

In this year’s postseason, the Chiefs were involved in two consecutive overtime games. The first came in the AFC divisional round thriller against the Bills, which Kansas City ultimately won 42–36. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen were leading their offenses to a flurry of second-half scoring, but Allen and the Bills never touched the ball in overtime. 

After winning the coin toss in overtime, Mahomes and the Chiefs scored on their first offensive possession, as the game ended with a touchdown pass to star tight end Travis Kelce.

The following week, in the AFC championship game, fans were anticipating another controversial result when the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss against the Bengals. This time, however, Mahomes threw an interception on third down, which opened the door for a Bengals offensive drive that ended in an Evan McPherson field goal to send Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI.

For more Colts coverage, visit Horseshoe Huddle.

