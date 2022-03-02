Rams Reportedly In Talks with Aaron Donald for New Contract

Aaron Donald might be sticking around in the NFL next season after all.

The Rams are reportedly in talks with Donald on a new deal that will keep him in Los Angeles, per NBC LA’s Michael J. Duarte.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle still has three more years on his original six-year contract with the Rams. However, before the Rams won the Super Bowl, and even a little after, Donald has hinted at a potential retirement.

Rams general manager Les Snead said Wednesday that Donald’s retirement is “not something we’re worried about right now.”

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay reiterated Snead’s claim, saying that bringing back Donald is one of the Rams’ top priorities this off season.

Although Snead and McVay didn’t provide any specific details about Donald’s contract looking forward, the contract will most likely be worth more than what the three-time NFL defensive player of the year is currently earning. According to Spotrac, under Donald’s current contract, he would earn a base salary of $9,250,000 and a roster bonus of $5,000,000, with a cap hit of $26,750,000 and a dead cap value of $21,500,000 in 2022.

Donald’s performance last season helped lead his team to a Super Bowl, as the superstar finished with a career-high 84 total tackles and notched 12.5 sacks.

