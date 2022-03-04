Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III is no longer releasing his book Surviving Washington, according to a statement from his broadcasting agent Mark Lepselter.

The initial news of the project coming to a halt was reported by Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., on Thursday. Bickel reported that Gary Myers—who was a co-author of the book—has moved on. In addition, an unknown source told the D.C. based radio station that Griffin had second thoughts about writing the book.

“Through the process of thinking about writing a book, I’ve learned that this an issue bigger than one person,” Griffin said in the statement to Pro Football Talk. “I want to give space to and elevate those who have already come forward, while encouraging those who have not yet to feel empowered to speak. This is a matter that very qualified people are continuing to manage with sensitivity and seriousness, and ultimately, I learned that this book was not the proper forum for this. In time and through a more meaningful method, I hope to address my first-hand experience.”

Griffin previously stated in December that his book—which was due to be published in August—would detail his experiences, including sexual harassment and “medical mismanagement,” during his time with the Commanders franchise. Over the last several months, the franchise has experienced an immeasurable amount of scrutiny in the team’s investigation regarding sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

Two members of Congress called for “complete transparency” from the league on its handlings of the investigation, producing a five-page letter to commissioner Roger Goodell in October. They asked Goodell to produce “all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into the WFT, its management, its owners, and any other matter relating to or resulting from the WFT investigation” by Nov. 4.

Goodell previously said the NFL would “be cooperative” with Congress.

Dan Snyder, co-owner of the Commanders, hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate the franchise's workplace culture following a report released by the Washington Post that included 15 former female employees of the team describing their alleged experiences with sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the organization. Additionally, the franchise’s cheerleaders alleged they were secretly videotaped while getting undressed, and later reached a settlement with the team.

In early February, former Commanders employees and members of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform again made a request for the NFL to release the findings of its probe into the franchise.

Additionally, the committee released documents in February that raised questions about whether the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Commanders was truly independent.

More NFL Coverage: