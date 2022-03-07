Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games

Source: Gambling App Reported Calvin Ridley’s NFL Bets

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL on Monday for “at least” the 2022 season for gambling on league games during the ’21 season.

Ridley was in Florida at the time he placed the bets and used the only gambling app that was legal in the state at the time. The app notified a compliance company that the NFL has hired called Genius Sports Group. Ridley’s activity was flagged in part due to his presence outside of the state of Georgia, a source told MMQB’s Albert Breer.

A separate report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that the app used by Ridley was Hard Rock Sportsbook.

When the NFL announced that the Genius Sports Group would be the league’s compliance partner for gambling data, the company released a statement regarding the new partnership:

SI Recommends

“The integrity of the game is at the center of all the NFL’s legalized sports betting ventures, and Genius will support the NFL’s efforts through comprehensive integrity services to monitor betting across all NFL games (preseason, regular season, and postseason) and tentpole events. The NFL and its Clubs will also have access to Genius’ integrity education programs to ensure the continuation of the NFL’s high standard for integrity.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

David-Wagner-Young-Boys-Fired
Soccer

Young Boys Fires Manager, Ex-U.S. International Wagner

The four-time defending Swiss champion is 15 points behind leader Zurich in the league table.

By Associated Press
Calvin Ridley with the Falcons.
Play
NFL

Source: Ridley Placed Multiple Wagers, Picked Falcons to Win

The NFL suspended Ridley for the entire 2022 season.

By Joseph Salvador
Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley carries the football.
Play
NFL

Calvin Ridley Responds to Suspension For Gambling on NFL Games

The Falcons receiver spoke out about the situation in a series of tweets.

By Zach Koons
Calvin Ridley
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Calvin Ridley Suspended One Year for Gambling on NFL Games

The fantasy effects of the Atlanta receiver missing the entire 2022 NFL season for betting games.

By Michael Fabiano
A bloody Jon Moxley kicks Bryan Danielson in their match at AEW Revolution
Play
Wrestling

AEW’s ‘Revolution’ Had Something for Everyone

The company’s greatest strength is its ability to appeal to a wide range of wrestling fans.

By Bryan Alvarez, Wrestling Observer
Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) cannot catch a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Falcons Issue Statement on Suspension of Calvin Ridley

The Falcons’ star wide receiver will not play in 2022 after betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

By Mike McDaniel
Colts tight end Jack Doyle smiles after a game against the Raiders.
NFL

Colts TE Jack Doyle Announces Retirement After Nine Seasons

The 31-year-old played his entire career in Indianapolis.

By Zach Koons
calvin ridley
Play
NFL

NFL Suspends Calvin Ridley for Betting on Games During 2021 Season

Ridley will be suspended for “at least” the 2022 regular season.

By Nick Selbe