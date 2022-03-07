Skip to main content
Von Miller Teases Potential Return to Broncos After Super Bowl LVI Win

Fresh off of a Super Bowl LVI victory with the Rams, veteran pass-rusher Von Miller is thinking about the next step of his playing career. 

It remains unclear if Miller will remain in Los Angeles, and as of Monday, the 32-year-old sounds interested in a reunion with his former franchise. 

In a number of social media posts on Monday, Miller teased a potential return to the Broncos, where he spent the first decade of his career. Perhaps the most revealing message from the seven-time All-Pro came on Twitter where he wrote, “I kinda want that back.. 5280,” in reference to the city of Denver. 

Earlier in the day, Miller posted a series of cryptic slides on his Instagram story. In one of them, he wondered if the Broncos would give him his old locker back if he were to return to the team next season.

Miller is a free agent for the first time of his career this offseason after playing out the final year of his deal last season. He began the campaign in Denver but was traded to Los Angeles ahead of the NFL’s deadline, joining the Rams ahead of their stretch run. 

SI Recommends

Despite missing all of the 2020 season due to injury, Miller returned to form in 2021 and proved to be a pivotal piece of the Rams path to the Super Bowl. He racked up 31 tackles and five sacks in eight games during the regular season for Los Angeles, before adding four more sacks in the team’s four playoff games. 

The Rams went on to beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. Miller recorded two sacks in the win. 

Prior to landing in Los Angeles, Miller had a productive run in Denver. After coming into the league as the No. 2 pick in the 2011 draft, he made seven All-Pro teams, eight Pro Bowls and won the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year award with the Broncos. He was also named Super Bowl MVP in Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory. 

For more Broncos news, head over to Mile High Huddle.

