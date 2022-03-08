Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Chargers, WR Mike Williams Agree to Three-Year, $60 Million Deal

The Chargers have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with star wide receiver Mike Williams, with $40 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Williams’s rookie contract expired after the 2021 season, and he now remains in Los Angeles on a multi-year deal in lieu of the franchise tag. The 27-year-old is coming off the best year of his career, playing in 16 games with 76 catches, 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

Injuries plagued Williams at the start of his career, as he was limited to just 11 catches for 95 yards in 10 games as a rookie. But he’s missed only three games since then, and has emerged as quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite downfield target.

SI Recommends

Williams was the No. 7 pick in the 2017 draft after a standout career at Clemson. He led the NFL in yards per reception (20.4) in 2019, and has 26 touchdown catches over the past four seasons.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chargers coverage, check out Charger Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a solo-home run.
MLB

Apple Announces It Will Carry Friday Night MLB Doubleheader

The move marks the company’s first entry into live sports.

By Zach Koons
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
Betting

Packers’ Future Odds Jump With Aaron Rodgers Returning in 2023

The Packers’ 2023 Super Bowl future odds have moved to +1000 from +1400 with Aaron Rodgers reportedly set to return.

By Jennifer Piacenti
NFC quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (3) looks to pass the ball against the AFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game.
Play
NFL

Report: Seahawks Agree to Trade Russell Wilson to Broncos

Wilson reportedly still needs to approve the move.

By Joseph Salvador
Oscar Tshiebwe flexes after scoring vs. Kansas
Play
Betting

SEC Tournament Betting Preview: Kentucky and Auburn Both Solid Contenders

Auburn is the top seed, but Kentucky is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the conference tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo
United States centre Brittney Griner (15) reacts against Japan in the women’s basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games.
Play
WNBA

Russian State TV Releases Booking Photo of Brittney Griner at Police Station

The WNBA is standing against a white wall, wearing a black t-shirt and black pants in the photo.

By Daniela Perez
deion sanders
College Football

Deion Sanders Reveals He Had Two Toes Amputated Following Blood Clots

The Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer underwent foot surgery that required a three-week stay at a Mississippi hospital.

By Nick Selbe
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy looks on before a game.
NFL

Jerry Jeudy Appears to React to Aaron Rodgers Decision

The Broncos receiver didn’t seem pleased with the quarterback’s decision.

By Zach Koons
Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler (2) and Oscar Tshiebwe head to the bench
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Welcome to Championship Week

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney