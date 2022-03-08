The Chargers have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with star wide receiver Mike Williams, with $40 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Williams’s rookie contract expired after the 2021 season, and he now remains in Los Angeles on a multi-year deal in lieu of the franchise tag. The 27-year-old is coming off the best year of his career, playing in 16 games with 76 catches, 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

Injuries plagued Williams at the start of his career, as he was limited to just 11 catches for 95 yards in 10 games as a rookie. But he’s missed only three games since then, and has emerged as quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite downfield target.

Williams was the No. 7 pick in the 2017 draft after a standout career at Clemson. He led the NFL in yards per reception (20.4) in 2019, and has 26 touchdown catches over the past four seasons.

