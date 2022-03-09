Skip to main content
NFL QB Updates: Wentz to Washington, Trubisky, and More
Player(s)
Alejandro Villanueva

Alejandro Villanueva Retires From the NFL After Seven Seasons

Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has retired from the NFL after a seven-season career. Baltimore placed him on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday

Villanueva spent the first six seasons of his career in Pittsburgh where he was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2017 and 2018 as a left tackle. He signed with the Ravens in 2021 as a free agent, where he shifted to right tackle to fill the hole left by Orlando Brown Jr. after the team traded him to the Chiefs. 

But he played just one game at the position before moving back to left tackle after the team shut down All-Pro Ronnie Stanley for the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old never missed a game in his entire career, starting in 107 of his 113 appearances. Villanueva also served in the army and was deployed to Afghanistan three times, serving as a rifle platoon leader. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for rescuing wounded soldiers while under enemy fire.

