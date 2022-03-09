Report: Colts to Receive Two Third-Round Picks in Carson Wentz Trade

The Commanders reportedly traded for Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on Wednesday, and the full compensation involves multiple draft picks.

Indianapolis is receiving a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Commanders will get Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick.

The conditional 2023 third-round pick can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps this year for Washington.

Washington and Indianapolis also swap second-round picks in the deal, which means the Colts will move up five spots in the deal from pick No. 47 to pick No. 42.

The compensation is slightly less than what the Colts gave the Eagles for Wentz last year, which was a third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick that became a first-round pick due to Wentz’s playing time.

Since the Colts don’t have their first-round pick, that new second-round pick is now their first pick in the draft, and they could consider using it on a quarterback since their depth chart is now slim at the position.

Indianapolis could instead use their new draft capital to trade for a different quarterback.

Washington, meanwhile, still owns the No. 11 pick in the 2022 draft. With Wentz’s contract including no dead money beyond this year, they could view him as a stop-gap for a rookie.

