Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Harold Landry III

Titans Sign Linebacker Harold Landry to $87.5 Million Deal

Titans linebacker Harold Landry put in his best NFL season in 2021. As a result, the 25-year-old Boston College product landed a nice payday from the team, that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season.

The team confirmed the news on Tuesday night, without disclosing the terms. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Landry agreed to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, with $52.5 million in guaranteed money. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Landry’s deal is fairly front-loaded, and he’ll make $20.25 million in year one of the deal. 

Landry, a 2018 second-round pick, has been a consistent presence for the Titans pass rush, starting all 49 regular season and five playoff games for the team over the last three seasons. 

SI Recommends

His 2021 season was his best yet as a pro, with career highs in combined tackles (74) and sacks (12). He had a strong performance in Tennessee’s playoff loss to Cincinnati as well, recording six combined tackles and sacking Joe Burrow 1.5 times. 

The Titans finished the season at 12–5, winning the AFC South and earning a tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, head over to All Titans.

Harold Landry III

YOU MAY LIKE

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim reacts after scoring against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Play
Betting

NCAA Men’s Basketball Bets: Patriot League Final, Plus ACC, Big East, Pac-12 Games

Bets and analysis for ACC, Big East and Pac-12 tournament games, along with the Patriot League championship game.

By Kyle Wood
Tony Hawk arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
More Sports

Tony Hawk Recovering From Broken Femur

The legendary skateboarder is still recovering in the hospital following the Monday incident.

By Madison Williams
Jessica-Berman-NWSL-Commissioner
Soccer

NWSL Hires Jessica Berman as New Commissioner

Lisa Baird had resigned last October amid scandal, while Marla Messing has been running the league as interim CEO.

By Associated Press
calvin-ridley
Play
Extra Mustard

A One-Year Suspension for Calvin Ridley Is Absurd

Calvin Ridley’s suspension is nothing but optics for the NFL.

By Jimmy Traina
dCOVmagAPRIL
Play
NFL

Aaron Donald on the Super Bowl Aftermath—and Why He’d Consider Walking Away

For the first time publicly, the Rams superstar reveals why he’s considering retirement, and why that rumor never should have gotten out.

By Greg Bishop
Alexander Zverev
Tennis

The ATP’s Failure to Discipline Alexander Zverev is a Disgrace

In this week’s mailbag, we also look at the floundering Davis Cup and ask why Nadal hasn’t gotten a solo Sports Illustrated cover.

By Jon Wertheim
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith
College Basketball

SI’s College Hoops 2021–22 Women’s All-Americans

Whether on the first, second or third team, these players deserve special recognition this season.

By Wilton Jackson and Ben Pickman
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.
NBA

What's Behind the NBA's Recent Scoring Surge?

A number of the league’s biggest superstars have brought their best to the table as the playoffs near.

By Chris Herring