Titans linebacker Harold Landry put in his best NFL season in 2021. As a result, the 25-year-old Boston College product landed a nice payday from the team, that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season.

The team confirmed the news on Tuesday night, without disclosing the terms. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Landry agreed to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, with $52.5 million in guaranteed money. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Landry’s deal is fairly front-loaded, and he’ll make $20.25 million in year one of the deal.

Landry, a 2018 second-round pick, has been a consistent presence for the Titans pass rush, starting all 49 regular season and five playoff games for the team over the last three seasons.

His 2021 season was his best yet as a pro, with career highs in combined tackles (74) and sacks (12). He had a strong performance in Tennessee’s playoff loss to Cincinnati as well, recording six combined tackles and sacking Joe Burrow 1.5 times.

The Titans finished the season at 12–5, winning the AFC South and earning a tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

