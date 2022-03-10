Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jason Kelce Announces Eagles Return with Hilarious Video

Well, it looks like Eagles center Jason Kelce will be back on the field next season.

After speculation that he could be retiring, the 34-year-old filmed a hilarious video sharing his decision. The video, posted by the Eagles, includes Kelce pouring a cup of beer from a keg, which was sent by coach Nick Sirianni in order to persuade him to play for his 12th season.

Based on Kelce’s decision, it appears Sirianni’s gift worked. 

Kelce started by giving Eagles’ fans a heart attack by saying the words “I’m retiring.” However, he was just stating that he’s retiring from hosting the 94WIP show, which is what sparked the retirement rumors in the first place.

SI Recommends

“I’m definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Kelce said. “I’m having way too much fun doing that. Looking forward to another year, Philadelphia. All my teammates, let’s go dominate.”

The Eagles followed up Kelce’s announcement with an official post stating the center will be back for the 2022 season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, check out Eagles Today.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) leaves the court holding his right shoulder during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Knicks’ Reddish Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

He appeared in 15 games after being acquired by New York in January.

By Jelani Scott
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean
Play
College Basketball

Report: Georgia to Part Ways With Coach Tom Crean

The Bulldogs went 6–26 this season, setting the record for the most losses by an SEC team in conference history.

By Madison Williams
Miami Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (11) drives to the basket for the game winning layup against Boston College Eagles forward Quinten Post (12).
Play
College Basketball

Miami Beats Boston College with Buzzer Beater in OT

Jordan Miller of the Hurricanes made a basket with under a second of the game to lead his team to victory.

By Madison Williams
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game.
College Football

Ohio State’s Harry Miller Retires, Opens Up About Mental Health

The redshirt junior was limited to two games in 2021 because of injury.

By Jelani Scott
mlb play ball
MLB

The MLB Rule Changes Agreed Upon in the New CBA

The league’s owners and players finally reached an agreement to begin the 2022 season, with several key changes on the way.

By Nick Selbe
Bears defensive end Khalil Mack.
Play
NFL

Report: Bears, Chargers Finalizing Khalil Mack Trade

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is on the move.

By Dan Lyons
Indiana celebrates vs Michigan
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: All Eyes on the Bubble

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Report: Colin Kaepernick is in the ‘Best Shape of His Life’

He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016.

By Joseph Salvador