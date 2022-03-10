Well, it looks like Eagles center Jason Kelce will be back on the field next season.

After speculation that he could be retiring, the 34-year-old filmed a hilarious video sharing his decision. The video, posted by the Eagles, includes Kelce pouring a cup of beer from a keg, which was sent by coach Nick Sirianni in order to persuade him to play for his 12th season.

Based on Kelce’s decision, it appears Sirianni’s gift worked.

Kelce started by giving Eagles’ fans a heart attack by saying the words “I’m retiring.” However, he was just stating that he’s retiring from hosting the 94WIP show, which is what sparked the retirement rumors in the first place.

“I’m definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Kelce said. “I’m having way too much fun doing that. Looking forward to another year, Philadelphia. All my teammates, let’s go dominate.”

The Eagles followed up Kelce’s announcement with an official post stating the center will be back for the 2022 season.

