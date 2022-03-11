Texans Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeff Driskel

Houston is bringing back veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel, reportedly signing him to a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old spent the 2021 season playing two positions—quarterback and tight end. He finished the last campaign on injured reserve after fracturing his collarbone in December, but his performance was not exactly a standout for the Texans before the injury. He will return to quarterback for Houston, after the tight end experiment last year.

He played just one game and did not post any stats. In the span of his four year professional career, Driskel has played for different teams each season. He has only played in 16 games with nine starts, throwing for 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Driskel joins an already crowded quarterback room with Davis Mills, who impressed during his rookie campaign, Tyrod Taylor and Deshaun Watson, who faces extensive legal trouble. The former star faces 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints, all alleging sexual harassment and assault. Watson's situation is being taken on a “day-to-day” basis by the franchise. Watson may also be traded ahead of the 2022 season.

The Texans finished 4–13 last season after going 4–12 the previous campaign. Their last winning season came in 2019 thanks to a 10–6 record.

