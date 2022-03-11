Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Texans Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeff Driskel

Houston is bringing back veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel, reportedly signing him to a one-year deal. 

The 28-year-old spent the 2021 season playing two positions—quarterback and tight end. He finished the last campaign on injured reserve after fracturing his collarbone in December, but his performance was not exactly a standout for the Texans before the injury. He will return to quarterback for Houston, after the tight end experiment last year.

He played just one game and did not post any stats. In the span of his four year professional career, Driskel has played for different teams each season. He has only played in 16 games with nine starts, throwing for 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Driskel joins an already crowded quarterback room with Davis Mills, who impressed during his rookie campaign, Tyrod Taylor and Deshaun Watson, who faces extensive legal trouble. The former star faces 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints, all alleging sexual harassment and assault. Watson's situation is being taken on a “day-to-day” basis by the franchise. Watson may also be traded ahead of the 2022 season.  

The Texans finished 4–13 last season after going 4–12 the previous campaign. Their last winning season came in 2019 thanks to a 10–6 record. 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

YOU MAY LIKE

playmaker-on-phone-wide
NBA

The Playmaker with Chris Herring: SI’s new NBA newsletter

Sign up to get free, weekly analysis that keeps you updated on the NBA.

By SI Staff
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV celebrates with Quenton Jackson after SEC tournament win over Auburn.
College Basketball

No. 9 Texas A&M beats No. 1 Auburn in SEC Tournament Stunner

The Aggies led by as much as 20 points, the largest deficit the Tigers have faced this season.

By Jelani Scott
Lebbeus Overton
Play
College Football

Best Available 2022 Recruits Overton, Conerly Headline National Visit Weekend

Oregon, LSU hosting top prospects despite spring break barriers

By John Garcia Jr.
Trayce Jackson-Davis celebrates during Indiana’s Big Ten tournament win over Illinois.
College Basketball

Indiana Stuns Illinois, Likely Punches NCAA Tournament Ticket

The Hoosiers will likely go dancing for the first time since 2016 after a huge Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win.

By Jelani Scott
F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests Tag 2 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren
Racing

Daniel Ricciardo Tests Positive for COVID-19 While in Bahrain

The McLaren driver started feeling unwell on Wednesday, skipping the first two days of preseason testing.

By Madeline Coleman
Duke’s Mark Williams (15) after rebounding the ball in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.
Play
NCAA Betting

Betting Advice: Men’s College Basketball Futures Before Selection Sunday

Our panel provides the men’s college basketball futures they’re betting at SI Sportsbook before the brackets are released Sunday.

By Frankie Taddeo
salah-klopp
Soccer

Klopp on Salah’s Contract Standstill: ‘It Is Mo’s Decision’

The Egyptian star’s current deal is up at the end of next season, and the two sides are reportedly at odds over new terms.

By Andrew Gastelum
tarik cohen
Play
NFL

Report: Bears Release RB Tarik Cohen With Injury Designation

He has not played in a game since suffering the season-ending ACL injury in 2020.

By Wilton Jackson