Report: Browns Give Jarvis Landry Chance to Seek Trade After Acquiring Cooper

The Browns traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday, which means another receiver may be on the way out. 

Cleveland has reportedly given wide receiver Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade this offseason, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After giving Landry the franchise tag in 2018, Miami traded him to Cleveland instead of signing him to an extension. Landry then agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with the Browns beginning in the 2018 season. He has one year remaining on that deal with a cap hit of over $16 million.

Landry was solid in Cleveland but only surpassed 1,000 yards once, in 2019. He has also been very durable, playing in every game in his first six seasons. In the past two years, however, he missed six games, including multiple games with a knee sprain in 2021.

While Landry can seek a trade, Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer reports the Browns are open to keeping him at a reduced price.

Earlier this year, Landry publicly expressed a desire to stay in Cleveland, while still being open to moving on if that’s what the team preferred.

The Browns, meanwhile, already placed the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku and could explore upgrading at quarterback.

