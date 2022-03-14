A busy day for the Jaguars continued on Tuesday afternoon as the franchise is expected to sign former Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk to a “large deal,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Jacksonville will reportedly give Kirk a four-year deal, worth up to $84 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kirk, 25, is coming off a career-best season in his fourth year in Arizona. The former second-round pick hauled in 77 receptions for 984 yards, both of which were career-highs, as well as five touchdowns in 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021.

Kirk is just the latest notable free agent to end up with Jacksonville since the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday. The Jaguars have also reportedly agreed to deals with five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, 2021’s league-leader in tackles linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi.

After a tumultuous season that resulted in a league-worst 3–14 record and the firing of coach Urban Meyer after just 13 games, Jacksonville is looking to start anew in 2022. The franchise hired Doug Pederson to replace Meyer and will hope that 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence shows signs of improvement in his second year as an NFL quarterback.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Jaguars news, head over to Jaguar Report.