Tom Brady Announces That He is Coming Out of Retirement
Vikings Sign Kirk Cousins to One-Year Extension

The Vikings signed starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year contract extension, his agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter.

The one-year extension is fully-guaranteed for $35 million. He will make $40 million this season and $30 million in 2023. The contract includes two voidable years to lower the cap number for the Vikings this season to $31.25 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cousins, who was entering the final year of his deal, completed 66.3% of his passes last season for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns to only seven interceptions. 

This upcoming season will look different offensively for Cousins, as Minnesota underwent a full coaching overhaul. Longtime head coach Mike Zimmer was let go following last season, and the Vikings hired Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to replace him. Rams assistant Wes Phillips will be the offensive coordinator in Minnesota.

Cousins, 33, is a three-time Pro Bowler. He sports a 59-59-2 career record as a starter, tallying 223 touchdown passes in 10 seasons. 

