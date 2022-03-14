Skip to main content
Kyler Murray Wants a Deal from the Cardinals Before the Draft While the Browns and Chiefs Deal Out Franchise Tags
Report: Zach Ertz Signs Three-Year Extension With Cardinals

The Cardinals are finalizing a three-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ertz was traded to the Cardinals from the Eagles last season, and played well upon his arrival, hauling in 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with Arizona. Ertz played in all 17 games last season, totaling 74 catches for 763 yards and five touchdowns with both franchises.

Across his 10 seasons in the NFL, Ertz has been one of the league’s top targets at the position. He has amassed nearly 7,000 yards receiving while totaling 41 touchdowns. 

Ertz’s best season came in 2018, when he caught 116 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. He started every game that year, the only time he has accomplished that feat in his 10 seasons as a professional.

Breaking

