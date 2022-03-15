Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems

Report: Falcons to Speak With Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

The Falcons reportedly have interest in acquiring Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday

According to Schefter, Atlanta has emerged “as a sleeper team” to trade for Watson. They join the Browns, Saints and Panthers in potential talks with Houston for the 26-year-old. 

“All options are open … but it’s not going to be easy,” a Falcons source told Schefter.

The Falcons have relied on veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for more than a decade. The 36-year-old has been with the team since he was drafted No. 3 by Atlanta in 2008.

Watson still faces 22 active civil complaints alleging sexual assault. On Friday, a grand jury decided that Harris County did not have enough evidence to press criminal charges against the quarterback. After the grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints, a prosecutor said they would not pursue charges.

The same day the grand jury returned the bills, Watson was deposed in relation to the civil complaints against him. Watson invoked his Fifth Amendment right in those proceedings. On Tuesday, the quarterback will be deposed again for two more civil complaints and will answer questions under oath, according to Marcelino Benito of KHOU 11

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watson’s civil complaints contain graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The 22 complaints range in detail, with descriptions that include the quarterback exposing himself to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

As the civil proceedings continue, numerous teams across the league have inquired about Watson. Houston reportedly blocked the Colts from speaking with Watson to keep him out of the AFC South. According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, the quarterback met with the Saints and Panthers on Monday, is slated to meet with the Browns on Tuesday and has a meeting with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Carolina and New Orleans reportedly made offers to Houston for Watson on Sunday. Per Rapoport, a decision on the quarterback’s next team will likely come Wednesday, with the NFL insider saying the Saints “stood out.” 

The team has reportedly not changed its asking price for Watson, which includes three first-round picks as a part of any trade package. Any team that takes Watson would be responsible for a combined $82 million in guaranteed money by March 20. 

The NFL’s investigation into Watson violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing and a possible suspension still looms. 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Iowa forward Keegan Murray
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness: Sleepers to Love

If the No. 1 seeds fall, these four teams have a chance to go far in the NCAA tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo
matt olson (1)
MLB

Braves Sign Matt Olson to $168 Million Extension

After landing the All-Star in a blockbuster trade, Atlanta locks in Olson for the next eight seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Mark Mitchell
Play
College Basketball

GEICO Nationals Unveils Field

Six of the eight teams in the field are ranked in the SB Live/SI Power 25 basketball rankings.

By Jason Jordan
UFC fighter Kevin Holland looks on.
MMA

UFC’s Holland Helps Stop Gunman In Houston Restaurant Shooting

The 29-year-old and two other men reportedly stopped a dangerous situation late Monday night.

By Zach Koons
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew after the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
NCAA Betting

How Future Odds Can Help With March Madness Bets

Using teams’ future odds can help when placing NCAA tournament bets.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) backs in against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.
NBA

No One Wants to Play the Timberwolves This Postseason

By Chris Herring
Russia has been suspended from competition
Soccer

Russia’s UEFA Ban Upheld, FIFA Ban Still to Be Decided

The appeal against the FIFA ban that removed Russia from World Cup qualifying later this month could be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week.

By Associated Press