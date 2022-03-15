Report: Falcons to Speak With Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

The Falcons reportedly have interest in acquiring Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Atlanta has emerged “as a sleeper team” to trade for Watson. They join the Browns, Saints and Panthers in potential talks with Houston for the 26-year-old.

“All options are open … but it’s not going to be easy,” a Falcons source told Schefter.

The Falcons have relied on veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for more than a decade. The 36-year-old has been with the team since he was drafted No. 3 by Atlanta in 2008.

Watson still faces 22 active civil complaints alleging sexual assault. On Friday, a grand jury decided that Harris County did not have enough evidence to press criminal charges against the quarterback. After the grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints, a prosecutor said they would not pursue charges.

The same day the grand jury returned the bills, Watson was deposed in relation to the civil complaints against him. Watson invoked his Fifth Amendment right in those proceedings. On Tuesday, the quarterback will be deposed again for two more civil complaints and will answer questions under oath, according to Marcelino Benito of KHOU 11.

Watson’s civil complaints contain graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The 22 complaints range in detail, with descriptions that include the quarterback exposing himself to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

As the civil proceedings continue, numerous teams across the league have inquired about Watson. Houston reportedly blocked the Colts from speaking with Watson to keep him out of the AFC South. According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, the quarterback met with the Saints and Panthers on Monday, is slated to meet with the Browns on Tuesday and has a meeting with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Carolina and New Orleans reportedly made offers to Houston for Watson on Sunday. Per Rapoport, a decision on the quarterback’s next team will likely come Wednesday, with the NFL insider saying the Saints “stood out.”

The team has reportedly not changed its asking price for Watson, which includes three first-round picks as a part of any trade package. Any team that takes Watson would be responsible for a combined $82 million in guaranteed money by March 20.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing and a possible suspension still looms.

