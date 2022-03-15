Just a day after meeting with two NFC South teams, Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly convene with the Browns on Tuesday, as first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Cleveland becomes just the latest potential landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler to emerge this week. However the logistics of striking a deal remain complex as Watson still has a no-trade clause that he must waive. Houston ha also reportedly not changed its steep asking price, which includes three first-round picks as a part of any possible deal for the quarterback.

The Browns are coming off of a frustrating 8–9 season with Baker Mayfield under center. The former No. 1 pick struggled with a shoulder injury throughout the year, resulting in an underwhelming performance. Nevertheless, Cleveland exercised the fifth-year option on Mayfield’s rookie contract to keep him on the roster through the 2022 campaign.

Reports of a meeting with Browns leadership come just a day after Watson reportedly met with the Saints and the Panthers on Monday. New Orleans and Carolina have reportedly both made offers to Houston for their star QB.

Although the trade market has ramped up in recent days, the Texans declined the Colts’s request to speak with Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Houston reportedly does not want to trade Watson to another team in the AFC South, effectively eliminating Indianapolis from the discussion.

The trade market for Watson continues to develop in the aftermath of last week’s grand jury decision to dismiss nine criminal complaints filed against the 26-year-old for alleged sexual assault and harassment. However, Watson still faces 22 active civil lawsuits from massage therapists in the Houston area.

On top of his legal situation, Watson is still subject to a possible suspension from the NFL.

Watson did not play in the NFL in 2021 but is just a season removed from leading the league in passing yards (4,823) in 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four years with the Texans, while posting a 28–25 record as a starter.

