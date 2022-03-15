Why Randy Gregory’s Deal With Cowboys Reportedly Fell Apart

It was a drama-filled afternoon on Tuesday after former Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory changed his mind and elected to join the Broncos instead of return to the Cowboys.

It was initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Cowboys were re-signing Gregory to a five-year deal worth $70 million. However, less than two hours later, Denver’s Altitude Sports’s Vic Lombardi reported that he was instead joining the Broncos.

What prompted the change of heart? The Cowboys insisted on contract language that protected themselves and Gregory didn’t like it, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The humorous part in all of this was the two teams’ social media activity.

The Cowboys tweeted that they had agreed to terms with Gregory and had to swiftly delete the post. Meanwhile, the Broncos just tweeted a gif of The Late Show host Stephen Colbert saying, “Surprise.”

What’s a Tuesday afternoon without a little drama?

More NFL Coverage:

For more Broncos news, head over to Mile High Huddle.