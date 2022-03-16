Joe Flacco is headed back to the Big Apple for another season.

The Jets reportedly agreed to terms with Flacco on a one-year deal, $3.5 million deal, plus incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The quarterback’s agency, JL Sports, first shared the news on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report sets Flacco up for his third stint in New York in the last three years. He’ll return to the Jets in 2022 as a veteran backup and mentor to rising second-year quarterback and former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson.

After playing five games and making four starts for the Jets in 2020, Flacco ended up back with the franchise last season after the Eagles traded him to New York in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick. He went on complete 27 of his 42 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in two games.

A former Super Bowl MVP, Flacco has bounced around the league in recent years. After 11 years with the Ravens, which peaked when Baltimore won the Super Bowl in 2012, he made a stop with the Broncos before his two stints with the Jets and his time with the Eagles.

Flacco, 37, remains fourth in career passing yardage (41,269) and fifth in touchdown passes (227) among active quarterbacks.

More NFL Coverage: