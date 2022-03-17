Skip to main content
Saints Restructure Contracts of Four Players to Get to Near $30 Million in Cap Space

The Saints continue to make cap space this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, New Orleans created almost $30 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of Taysom Hill, Bradley Roby, DeMario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins.

The Saints entered Free Agency with the least amount of cap space in the league, but have since freed up enough to make moves.

In November, New Orleans gave Hill a four-year extension worth $22.5 million guaranteed. Roby, Davis and Jenkins were set to have cap hits of around $10 million next season.

Hill is currently the Saints quarterback, but the team is “exploring all options” at the position. New Orleans is also on the list of teams interested in trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, so much so that they have met with Watson twice.

In order to trade for Watson, the Saints would have to take on his full contract, which is four years and $156 million remaining. However, if Watson is suspended, the guarantees would void in his deal.

The Saints have only made one official move in free agency, signing safety Marcus Maye to replace Marcus Williams, who left for Baltimore. New Orleans gave Maye a three-year, 22.5 million deal, according to Aaron Wilson, while Williams signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, per Jeremy Fowler.

