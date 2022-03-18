Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Falcons Push Back Matt Ryan Bonus Deadline to Extend Deshaun Watson Decision

The Falcons are still working through their quarterback situation as the Deshaun Watson situation looms, and have decided to push back Matt Ryan’s roster bonus deadline.

Ryan originally was supposed to be paid the $7.5 million bonus on Friday if the Falcons did not trade their quarterback. With the team in talks to trade for Watson, the move with Ryan adds some flexibility as Watson makes his decision on a new team. He is also considering the Saints, per reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Falcons moved Ryan’s deadline back to Tuesday, which gives them four extra days to make a decision on both quarterbacks.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explained how this push back was even possible, saying that the roster bonus isn’t actually paid to the player until April 15. But, that means whatever team Ryan is on at the “earned” date, which is now Tuesday, will owe the quarterback the $7.5 million. 

In his Friday column, Breer says that Ryan agreed to the delayed roster bonus, likely in the hopes that the team will “do right by him” if he is to be traded in conjunction with a Falcons deal for Watson.

Based on the move, the Falcons will most likely know who their quarterback for next year will be by Tuesday.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall together in the 1990s
Play
Wrestling

Shawn Michaels Reflects on His Friendship With Scott Hall

“We know we’re lucky to have so much time together. But it still wasn’t long enough.”

By Justin Barrasso
Sep 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Catchers ADP Analysis

Sifting through catchers based on their average draft position to find value and opportunity.

By Shawn Childs
roger-federer-tokyo-olympics
Tennis

Roger Federer Pledges Money to Ukrainian School Efforts

The former world No. 1 donated $500,000 to the War Child Holland foundation.

By Madison Williams
seattle-seahawks-greats
NFL

Three Seahawks Greats and a New Chapter of Athlete Activism

A Q&A with Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin and Michael Bennett, on their renewed efforts to give back and support grassroots nonprofits in Seattle.

By Greg Bishop
dCOVwomenstourney_HZ
Play
College Basketball

March Madness Faced a Gender Reckoning. Now Everyone Gets a Pasta Station—but What Else?

Advocates and NCAA administrators still disagree about what needs to change in college hoops.

By Emma Baccellieri
womens-march-madness
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | A Guide to Women’s March Madness

One of our women’s basketball experts explains what you need to know as the tournament tips off.

By Dan Gartland
Joe Buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Opens Up About Leaving Fox for ESPN, ‘Monday Night Football’

The sports broadcaster on whether he’s hurt by Fox, his new ‘MNF’ gig, calling MLB and more.

By Jimmy Traina
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.
NBA

Ranking Contenders in the Eastern Conference

Which team will come out of the east? The Crossover ranks the top five best contenders.

By Rohan Nadkarni