The Falcons are still working through their quarterback situation as the Deshaun Watson situation looms, and have decided to push back Matt Ryan’s roster bonus deadline.

Ryan originally was supposed to be paid the $7.5 million bonus on Friday if the Falcons did not trade their quarterback. With the team in talks to trade for Watson, the move with Ryan adds some flexibility as Watson makes his decision on a new team. He is also considering the Saints, per reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Falcons moved Ryan’s deadline back to Tuesday, which gives them four extra days to make a decision on both quarterbacks.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explained how this push back was even possible, saying that the roster bonus isn’t actually paid to the player until April 15. But, that means whatever team Ryan is on at the “earned” date, which is now Tuesday, will owe the quarterback the $7.5 million.

In his Friday column, Breer says that Ryan agreed to the delayed roster bonus, likely in the hopes that the team will “do right by him” if he is to be traded in conjunction with a Falcons deal for Watson.

Based on the move, the Falcons will most likely know who their quarterback for next year will be by Tuesday.

More NFL Coverage: