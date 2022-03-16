Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Last weekend, the Falcons told quarterback Matt Ryan that they were looking to trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per ESPN. It was reported on Tuesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Falcons had joined the Browns, Panthers and Saints in pursuit of Watson.

Ryan has spent his entire 14 year career in Atlanta, but the team is looking to make a big move. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the quarterback has interest in Atlanta, and has reportedly personally reached out to the team. Schefter said that Falcons owner Arthur Blank developed a relationship with Watson when the quarterback was the team’s ballboy while he was playing at Gainesville High in Gainesville, Ga.

Watson still faces 22 active civil complaints alleging sexual assault, though he will not face criminal charges. On Friday, a grand jury convened regarding nine criminal complaints against the quarterback. After a Harris County prosecutor presented its case, the grand jury returned nine “no” bills in relation to the complaints. A prosecutor said Watson would not be criminally charged.

The same day the grand jury returned the bills, Watson was deposed in relation to the civil complaints against him. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right in those proceedings. On Tuesday, the quarterback was questioned about two civil complaint cases and answered questions under oath, according to KHOU11’s Jason Miles.

“This was the first case where he actually answered questions,” Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all 22 women, said per KHOU11. “We talked about two of the plaintiffs, we have about 18 to go.”

Watson’s civil complaints contain graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault. They range in detail, with descriptions that include the quarterback exposing himself to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing and he could still face suspension. Whichever team makes a trade for Watson will still have to pay a combined $82 million in guaranteed money by March 20.

