Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton died on Friday at the age of 67 following a brief illness, according to a release from the Seahawks on behalf of the family.

Clayton, who gained fame for his NFL coverage for ESPN where he spent over two decades of his career, was a beloved figure in media and a giant in pro football reporting. He spent the last several years working in radio in Seattle while covering the Seahawks.

The tributes came rolling in from all over the NFL world following the sudden news of his passing.

Readers don’t have to look too hard to see the way that Clayton was liked and respected by his peers.

