Attorney Suing Deshaun Watson Says Zero Teams Reached Out Before Browns Trade

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing 22 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual harassment and assault, said no team, including the Browns, contacted him prior to Cleveland trading for the quarterback.

“The Browns organization did not reach out to me. I didn’t expect them to do so, and can understand why they didn’t. But, knowing what I know, they probably should have,” Buzbee told ESPN’s John Barr.

The Browns officially announced the trade earlier on Sunday. In a statement, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they were happy with the team’s research into Watson.

“Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved,” they said in the statement.

“General manager Andrew Berry said the team did extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide [them] with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team did a “tremendous amount of background” prior to agreeing to the deal.

A grand jury recently returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson, and a Harris County prosecutor said it concluded the criminal proceedings against him. 

These 22 civil lawsuits are still active. The suits include graphic accounts of sexual harassment and assault that range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

The same day the grand jury returned the bills, Watson reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment when being deposed in the civil suits hearing. But, he reportedly answered questions under oath several days after the criminal proceedings concluded.

The NFL is still investigation Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and he could still face suspension. As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

