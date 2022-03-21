As the NFL’s quarterback carousel turns, one thing appears to have remained a constant: Jameis Winston is staying in New Orleans.

The former No. 1 pick has reportedly agree to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Saints, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The deal includes $21 million in guaranteed salary.

Winston has been with the Saints for the past two seasons, serving as a backup to Drew Brees in 2020 before taking over the reins as the starter in ’21. In seven games, he threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions before suffering a torn ACL in Week 8. He underwent surgery to repair his left knee in November.

The Saints went 5–2 in games started by Winston last year, then lost five straight after his injury, primarily with Trevor Siemian at quarterback. New Orleans won four of its last five games to finish 9–8, one spot out of the final wild-card berth in the NFC.

In 2019, Winston’s last season as a full-time starter, he threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, leading the league in passing yards and picks. For his career, the former Heisman Trophy winner has passed for 20,982 yards, 135 touchdowns and 91 interceptions.

