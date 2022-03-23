Skip to main content
Report: Malcolm Butler Headed Back to Patriots on Two-Year Deal

Malcolm Butler is headed back to the Patriots, the team that drafted him in 2014. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday, stating that Butler’s new contract is a two-year deal worth up to $9 million.

Butler is coming out of retirement to join his old team. The cornerback retired ahead of the 2021 season after signing with the Cardinals. He hasn’t played since Jan. 3, 2021.

But the Cardinals released Butler from the retired list in February, which sparked a potential return to the NFL.

After playing four seasons in New England, Butler played the last three seasons for the Titans. 

The cornerback won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots (Super Bowls XLIX and LI). Butler is best known for his heroic interception during Super Bowl XLIX. The Seahawks were on second-and-goal down four points with 26 seconds left, but Butler intercepted the ball putting an end to the game.

Surprisingly, though, Butler was benched during his third Super Bowl appearance with New England during Super Bowl LII vs. the Eagles. This was the only Super Bowl Butler did not win during his time with the Patriots.

Per Ian Rapoport in 2018, there were a few reasons behind Butler’s benching. For one, he was sick leading up to the Super Bowl in Minnesota. After that, his practice was disappointing and he supposedly violated a minor team rule. Coach Bill Belichick never commented on the decision, and Butler admitted he never found out why they chose to bench him.

“I never got a reason,” Butler said, via CBS Sports. “I feel like this was the reason. I got kind of sick. I went to the hospital. They probably thought I was kind of late on the game plan; I wasn’t as locked in as I should be and could have been a matchup deal. It could have been anything.”

Butler moved on to Tennessee following this game, and a return to New England didn’t seem feasible at the time.

