NFL League Meetings Will Cover Overtime Rules Proposals

NFL league meetings begin on Sunday, March 27. One of the biggest topics heading in to this year’s meetings is overtime rules.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said there’s a “lot of momentum” around changing the overtime rules.

Right now, the overtime rule sparking the most controversy is that both teams do not necessarily get possession of the ball if the first possession results in a touchdown.

The Colts, Eagles and Titans submitted proposals in terms of changing the overtime rules this offseason. The Colts and Eagles proposed allowing both teams in overtime to possess the ball. The Titans proposed something a bit different — both teams can possess the ball in overtime as long as the first team with possession doesn’t score a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

However, Rapoport mentioned that McKay did not specify which of the two proposals will be considered during the league meetings. The NFL Football Operations Twitter account did include both proposals in its post about what topics will be discussed.

The proposal would need 24 votes during these meetings in order to be passed. 

