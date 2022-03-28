Skip to main content
Browns Insider Refutes Baker Mayfield Contract Rumor Started By Former Cleveland Star

Former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas made waves over the weekend when he stated on “The Thom and Hawk Football Show” that quarterback Baker Mayfield turned down a contract extension offer of $30 million per year from the team prior to the 2021 season.

It turns out that the rumor made by the retired offensive lineman about Mayfield may not be true after all.

“That’s 100% false,” a league source told Browns reporter Mary Cay Cabot on Sunday night.

With Cleveland acquiring Deshaun Watson via trade with Houston last week, Mayfield is still hoping to find a new home where he can start in 2022, although nothing is imminent, per Cabot.

Mayfield just finished his fourth (and likely final) season as the Browns quarterback. He battled a shoulder injury for a good chunk of the season, but started in 14 games and completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. 

The 17 touchdown passes thrown by Mayfield were the fewest in a single season in his four-year career. He also set career-worsts in yards per game (215.0) and QBR (35.1). 

It was a season to forget for the injured Mayfield, but he hopes a potential new beginning elsewhere will propel him back into the discussion as one of the bright young quarterbacks in the game.

