Despite the Browns picking up Deshaun Watson via trade a couple weeks ago, the organization has still not traded Baker Mayfield to another team, even when he has requested one.

Cleveland’s general manager Andrew Berry was asked about the timeline for a Mayfieldtrade now that Watson is officially on the roster.

Berry still offered no decision on the trade, but he made it sound like the team is in no rush to find a new spot for the former starting quarterback.

“I think as we look at the quarterback room, we have three good players at the most important position in sports,” Berry said, via The Athletic. “That’s not to say that there aren’t things that we’re going to work through over the course of the next several months, but I don’t view it as a bad situation at all. We feel like we have three good ones, and a lot of teams are still looking for one guy, so you don’t mind being deep there and we’ll take it as it goes.”

Part of the potential reason why Mayfield hasn’t been traded yet is suspected to be the quarterback’s salary for his fifth year in the league. When asked about whether the Browns will pay part of Mayfield’s $18.86 million worth in his contract to make a trade happen, Berry didn’t give a direct answer.

“I wouldn’t really get into that type of speculation,” Berry said. “But the reality of it is, quarterbacks are valuable. Baker’s a good player and you can’t have enough good players on your roster. We’ve already planned to make it work and we’ll just see how the next few weeks go, the next few months go.”

However, Berry mentioned how the Browns are keeping their options open when it comes to Mayfield’s future. They don’t want to “rush” into a deal until it’s the right one for them.

“I wouldn’t say we have a specific timetable for the QB room,” Berry said. “Baker is a professional, he’s under contract, and we have the (cap) flexibility whether he’s on the roster or not. So, we don’t really feel pressed to rush into anything that’s suboptimal.”

On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s hoping for a quick resolution to the “unique situation” with Mayfield.

