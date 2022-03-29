Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
NFL Updates: Jarvis Landry and Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers, and Detroit Lions Picked for Next 'Hard Knocks'
NFL Updates: Jarvis Landry and Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers, and Detroit Lions Picked for Next 'Hard Knocks'

Browns GM Andrew Berry Still Hasn’t Figured Out If a Baker Mayfield Trade Will Happen

Despite the Browns picking up Deshaun Watson via trade a couple weeks ago, the organization has still not traded Baker Mayfield to another team, even when he has requested one.

Cleveland’s general manager Andrew Berry was asked about the timeline for a Mayfieldtrade now that Watson is officially on the roster.

Berry still offered no decision on the trade, but he made it sound like the team is in no rush to find a new spot for the former starting quarterback.

“I think as we look at the quarterback room, we have three good players at the most important position in sports,” Berry said, via The Athletic. “That’s not to say that there aren’t things that we’re going to work through over the course of the next several months, but I don’t view it as a bad situation at all. We feel like we have three good ones, and a lot of teams are still looking for one guy, so you don’t mind being deep there and we’ll take it as it goes.”

Part of the potential reason why Mayfield hasn’t been traded yet is suspected to be the quarterback’s salary for his fifth year in the league. When asked about whether the Browns will pay part of Mayfield’s $18.86 million worth in his contract to make a trade happen, Berry didn’t give a direct answer.

“I wouldn’t really get into that type of speculation,” Berry said. “But the reality of it is, quarterbacks are valuable. Baker’s a good player and you can’t have enough good players on your roster. We’ve already planned to make it work and we’ll just see how the next few weeks go, the next few months go.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

However, Berry mentioned how the Browns are keeping their options open when it comes to Mayfield’s future. They don’t want to “rush” into a deal until it’s the right one for them.

“I wouldn’t say we have a specific timetable for the QB room,” Berry said. “Baker is a professional, he’s under contract, and we have the (cap) flexibility whether he’s on the roster or not. So, we don’t really feel pressed to rush into anything that’s suboptimal.”

On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s hoping for a quick resolution to the “unique situation” with Mayfield.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

John Harbaugh with the Ravens.
Play
NFL

Ravens Sign John Harbaugh to Three-Year Extension

He was hired by Baltimore in 2008 and the deal ties him to the team until 2025.

By Joseph Salvador
Tyreek Hill taunts Bills defender with the peace sign.
Play
NFL

NFL Exec Says Refs Missed a Taunting Flag on Hill in Playoffs

He’s thrown up the peace sign several times on his way to the end zone, but has never been flagged for it.

By Joseph Salvador
josh-allen-bills-lose-overtime
Play
NFL

The NFL’s New Overtime Rules Lack Creativity

OT should bring out the best in the sport, but instead the league settled for a quick way to quiet its critics.

By Conor Orr
Tina Tintor memorial after deadly crash with former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
NFL

Witness to Deadly Henry Ruggs III Crash Details Harrowing Rescue Attempt

Tony Rodriguez recounted the ordeal as he and a friend tried to save Tina Tintor and her dog from the fiery wreck.

By Daniela Perez
An overhead shot of the NFL logo on the field.
Play
NFL

Source: The Three Teams that Voted ’No’ on NFL’s Latest OT Proposal

Not every franchise was in favor of the NFL’s new overtime format.

By Zach Koons
Jabrill Peppers talking to reporters while with the Giants.
Play
NFL

Report: Jabrill Peppers to Sign With Patriots on One-Year Deal

He tore his ACL while playing for the Giants in 2021 and missed the rest of the season.

By Joseph Salvador
tiffany-greene-100-influential
Media

Tiffany Greene Calls It Like She Sees It

ESPN’s do-everything announcer and HBCU football mainstay is a pitch-perfect voice for the time.

By Andrew Lawrence
Dolph Ziggler raising the NXT championship
Play
Wrestling

Dolph Ziggler Doesn’t Want to Be a Transitional Champion

Though it seems like his role is to elevate Bron Breakker on Saturday, the WWE veteran is making the most of this unlikely opportunity.

By Justin Barrasso