Baker Mayfield Reportedly Wants to be Traded to the Colts

Since the Browns are acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans, they will likely next look to move Baker Mayfield, and Mayfield has a preference for where he wants to end up.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Mayfield has told the Browns he prefers to be traded to the Colts.

Howe had previously mentioned the Colts as one of the teams that may trade for Mayfield, joining the Seahawks, Saints and Panthers.

Mayfield officially requested a trade from the Browns on Thursday, even when the Browns weren’t sure they would be able to acquire Watson. Cleveland wasn’t planning on honoring the request until they made the move for Watson. Mayfield already tweeted a thank you message to Browns fans, amid all the uncertainty earlier in the week.

The relationship between Mayfield and the Browns had strained over time, to the point where Cleveland wanted an “adult” at the position instead. Mayfield also had shoulder surgery after the season after playing through injuries throughout 2021.

The Colts, meanwhile, are in the quarterback market again this offseason after trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders. Indianapolis reportedly has interest in 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and could also look into signing former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

However, Indianapolis does not own a first-round pick this year, making it unlikely they draft a starter at quarterback this year.

