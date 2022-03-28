Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media on Monday morning at the NFL’s annual coaches meeting, and was asked about the status of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who remains on the roster after the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

“I think everyone understands the situation, and we’re hoping it’s resolved soon. It’s a unique situation. We’ve got to see how it plays out. I think all of us would love an answer yesterday, but that’s not the reality of it,” Stefanski told the media.

Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns following initial reports that the team was pursuing Watson. Now that Watson is a member of the franchise after being acquired on March 18, Mayfield would like to be sent elsewhere so he can pursue a starting quarterback job.

Reports indicated that Mayfield’s top choice was in Indianapolis with the Colts, but plans changed once Matt Ryan was traded to Indianapolis by Atlanta. Mayfield’s options appear limited at this point, with Seattle and Carolina as two logical landing spots for teams looking for a long-term answer at quarterback.

Mayfield played through injury last season in 14 games with the Browns. He completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He also posted the worst yards per game (215.0) and QBR (35.1) marks as a professional.

