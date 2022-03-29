The NFL passed an overtime proposal that guarantees both teams will get possession of the ball at least once in postseason games, a source told Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer on Tuesday.

However, not every franchise was in favor of the new format.

According to Breer, the Dolphins, Bengals and Vikings all voted against the change to the league’s previous overtime rules. The final vote ended 29–3, but was reportedly in danger of being tabled until a compromise was reached that made the proposal only apply to playoff games.

Before the rule adjustment, if a team got the ball first after the coin flip and scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the overtime period, that team would automatically win the game. That specific format will remain in place for regular season games in 2022.

Minnesota quickly tried to clarify its voting position, claiming that the organization voted “no” because it didn’t support the idea that a team would have unlimited time on a possession to answer an opening overtime score, according to The Athletic’s Chad Graff. Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said that he believed on the new postseason overtime rule is the “right thing” for the league.

“I think that’s the right thing,” he said, per Graff. It’s going to make the games more equitable and that’s the idea—that the coin toss shouldn’t be as determinative as it was.”

Although Cincinnati has yet to make any comment on its vote, Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the proposal with a vague answer earlier in the week. He declined to say which way the franchise, which went 3–1 in overtime coin flips last year, would vote.

“Some teams have put up proposals to spark debate and discussion,” Taylor said, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “I don’t think conversation is a bad thing, but we’ll see how it shakes out the next couple of days. Feels like something new crops up analytically every couple of weeks for us. Just things that happen to other teams that we talk about. We’ll see how it all shakes out. You always have to be able to adapt.”

Per NFL research, teams who won the coin toss won 10 of the 11 playoff games under the league’s previous overtime rules. The Bengals were the only team to lose the toss in overtime and go on to win, which occurred in last season’s AFC championship game against the Chiefs.

News of the proposal’s approval comes after a particularly controversial finish in last year’s playoffs. The Chiefs downed the Bills in an overtime thriller, but Buffalo never had a chance to respond after Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City down the field and into the end zone on the first possession of the extra period.

The Colts and the Eagles went on to lead the charge for change to the league’s overtime format, which received widespread support and culminated in Tuesday’s successful vote.

