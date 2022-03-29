Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed

Cam Newton, Overtime to Launch New High School Football League

After launching a high school-level basketball league just over a year ago, media company Overtime is starting another league designed to appeal to young football players. 

The company will launch a low-contact, seven-on-seven football league called “OT7”, it announced Tuesday, per CNBC. The football program will run from June 9 through June 12 and take place in Las Vegas.

Overtime told CNBC that it plans to pay for expenses related to the league by using a portion of the $80 million it raised in April 2021 from investors including Jeff Bezos’ investment firm and Drake. However, the company will also welcome a new investment partner in NFL quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton.

“It’s one thing to find somebody with a big platform who can help validate what you’re doing and bring that audience, but he’s deep in [youth football] and cares about it passionately,” Overtime co-founder Dan Porter said of Newton’s involvement with the league, per CNBC.

Newton, who is currently a free agent after spending part of the 2021 NFL season with the Panthers, told CNBC that he actually contemplated launching a youth football league himself. However, he ultimately “felt with the muscle that Overtime possesses, where this society is going with social media platforms, and giving these kids the exposure that they most direly want and need, I think it made the most sense.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

OT7 will feature up to 24 teams playing eight games each followed by a playoff round to determine a champion. The games will be played on 40-yard segments of a regulated 100-yard NFL field with tackling restricted. OT7 will allow one-hand touch for stoppage of play and players will not wear pads.

Overtime estimates that 500 to 700 athletes could participate in the league. The company plans to pay for participations expenses such as hotel rooms and meals. but players will not be paid for playing in order to protect college eligibility.

“There has been this untapped market in seven-on-seven for years,” Newton said, per CNBC. “We’ve seen kids receive scholarship offers because of their seven-in-seven film.” He said OT7 would provide “kids the exposure from the visual content that they need. Whether you have five stars or no stars, we want to give you that platform that highlights your skill set.”

More NFL Coverage:

Giants GM Says He Hasn’t Made Any Calls to Trade Saquon Barkley
MAQB: ‘Extended Period’ Overtime is Gaining Momentum
NFL Announces Creation of New ‘Diversity Advisory Committee’ Amid Brian Flores’s Lawsuit
All Panthers: Fitterer, Panthers are Leaving the Door Open for Cam Newton

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA

LeBron, Lakers Better Off Not Reaching Play-In Round

By Chris Herring
Aaron Donald during the Rams’ Super Bowl parade.
Play
NFL

McVay Says Donald Has Told Team He’s Coming Back in 2022

Rumors of his retirement swirled before the team’s Super Bowl Win.

By Joseph Salvador
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gestures as he walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.
Play
Fantasy

Russell Wilson, Ronald Jones Are Free-Agency Period Fantasy Winners

On their new teams, these players are on the winning end of a fantasy boost.

By Michael Fabiano
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock.
Play
Extra Mustard

Betting Odds, Reaction, How the Internet Dominated: More Will Smith–Chris Rock Fallout

Sports commentators weigh in, offshore site offers odds and WWE did it first.

By Jimmy Traina
A basketball with the NCAA logo on it
College

Bipartisan Bill Seeks Overhaul of NCAA Infractions Process

It creates a set of deadlines to facilitate quicker investigations, among other things.

By Ross Dellenger
Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Report: Newton Says Multiple Teams Have Reached Out to Him

The Panthers would be open to a reunion, but the quarterback is weighing his options.

By Joseph Salvador
Taysom Hill runs with the football during a game.
NFL

Allen: Saints Plan to Use Hill at TE in 2022

Taysom Hill won’t be spending much time under center next year.

By Zach Koons
Kadyn Proctor
College Football

Alabama, Oregon, in-State Iowa Pushing for Top OL Recruit Proctor

Coveted trench talent has visits, decision timeline in mind ahead of critical recruiting stretch

By John Garcia Jr.