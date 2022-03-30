Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Durant and Mohamed Salah on Today's SI Feed
Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Durant and Mohamed Salah on Today's SI Feed

Dolphins GM: Tyreek Hill Asked to Return Punts for Team

The Dolphins traded for one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons in former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. On top of being a game-breaking talent on offense, Hill is also one of the most dangerous return-men in the game, and he wants that to be part of his role with his new franchise.

“Tyreek, the first thing he said was I want to make sure I’m back there, getting a couple of returns every game,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday, per The Palm Beach Post

Hill can change a game on special teams, but kick and punt returns invite serious injury risk. The Chiefs significantly reduced his special teams role as he emerged as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers.

During his rookie year in 2016, Hill returned 39 punts and 14 kickoffs, scoring three total touchdowns. He added four kickoff returns in the playoffs that year.

He has not returned a regular season kickoff since (he has two postseason kickoff returns), and his punt return numbers have dwindled. Hill returned 25 punts in 2017 and 20 punts in ’18, scoring a touchdown each year. Hill returned just one punt per year in ’19 and ’20, and did not field one during the ’21 regular season. He has 12 total playoff punt returns in his career, with two this past postseason.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ultimately, he is a more valuable player on offense than on special teams, and Grier did not commit to any specific usage for Hill in that phase of the game.

“We’re fortunate with him, [Jevon] Holland, [Jaylen] Waddle,” Grier said. “We have guys that can do it. They’re all big contributors on their side of the ball as well. And we also have a couple other guys that can return. So we’re not really worried about the return game.”

The Dolphins sent 2022 first, second, and fourth-round NFL draft picks, along with 2023 fourth and sixth-round picks to the Chiefs for Hill. They also gave him a contract extension effectively worth three-years and $75 million (with a fourth non-guaranteed year pushing the total to $120 million). 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins. 

Breaking
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Old Clip of John Madden Discussing Tom Brady Goes Viral

The late NFL great said the QB’s “calmness reminds me of Joe Montana.”

By Wilton Jackson
ryan-poles
Play
NFL

Bears GM Says Team is Looking to Trade Nick Foles

Ryan Poles said Chicago is looking for a potential deal, but added, “nothing has popped up right now.”

By Joseph Salvador
Sep 12, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) smiles in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
MLB

One Big Question for Every American League Team

Let’s take a look at the crucial query for each club in the Junior Circuit.

By Nick Selbe
new-york-city
Photos

Game On: Basketball at Its Purest

While March Madness takes center stage, hoops obsessives take to their own courts.

By SI Staff
Member Exclusive
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32)
NFL

Tyrann Mathieu Confirms Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Called Him

The Pro Bowl safety has yet to decide where he will sign for next season.

By Madison Williams
Saint Peter's players celebrate around head coach Shaheen Holloway
College Basketball

Jersey City to Host Parade for Saint Peter’s After Tournament Run

The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight before a loss to North Carolina.

By Madison Williams
Hunter Pence and Jake Peavy celebrate the Giants 2014 World Series title.
MLB

Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence Join MLB Network as Analysts

The former Giants teammates will join the network's coverage for the upcoming baseball season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Baker Mayfield warming up for the Steelers.
Play
NFL

Report: Mayfield Training With Three WRs in Texas

The quarterback is reportedly working out with with NFL receivers to stay sharp in the offseason.

By Joseph Salvador