Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Bruce Arians Texted His Players a Letter, Thanked Them for Super Bowl Win

Bruce Arians officially retired from his role as Buccaneers head coach, but he wanted his players to know before the rest of the public. So, he texted them a letter obtained by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo informing them of his decision.

“I wanted to let you all know, before it becomes news in a few minutes, that I have made the decision to transition from coaching into a role in the front office helping Jason (Licht) and his staff,” Arians told his team. “Todd is going to be named the new coach and I know he is going to do a great job continuing to build upon the success we have experienced together these past few seasons.”

In the letter, Arians was most appreciative of his players helping them win the Super Bowl in 2021.

“I wanted to take a minute and thank all of you for your hard work and dedication to this team. It has been a hell of a ride coaching you guys these past three seasons,” he added. “Winning the Super Bowl a couple seasons back was the last real thing I hoped to accomplish as a head coach. That was a special season, and any of you that were here for that know just how much sacrifice and self discipline it took to accomplish that goal. We couldn’t have had this great success without each of you sacrificing and buying in to what we were trying to do here.”

Former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is now Tampa Bay’s new head coach, which was part of the plan. Arians explained to both his players and the public that he wanted to give Bowles a chance to win with this group, and he believes they will have success this year.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“With Tom coming back, the guys we’ve been able to retain, and the new free agents we’ve added, I know this team is built for continued success. That’s why I know now is the time. I want Todd and the rest of your coaches to have every chance to succeed—and I know they will.”

Finally, Arians assured his players that he will still be around in his new front office role, so they should still expect to see him.

“Now, before you start thinking this is goodbye, it isn’t. I’ll still be around the offices and available to cuss you out when you screw things up on the practice field. I look forward to connecting with many of you in person when the offseason program starts to heat up.”

Brady already acknowledged the move publicly, thanking Arians on Instagram not long after the news became official. Byron Leftwich will remain the offensive coordinator, while ILB coach Larry Foote and DL coach Kacy Rodgers are expected to take over defensive coordinator duties from Bowles.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

What ever happened to Cheyney State?
College Basketball

Forty Years Ago an HBCU Played in the First Women’s Final Four. Today the Program Is Gone.

The story of Cheyney, and coach C. Vivian Stringer, is largely lost to history.

By Ben Pickman
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report & Bullpen Depth Chart

Stay informed of the latest bullpen developments across Major League Baseball to score saves for your fantasy team.

By Shawn Childs
matthew-stafford-rams-super-bowl-power-rankings
Play
NFL

Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings

Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have all been traded, and plenty of other big names have found new homes. Here’s how the league shakes out right now.

By Conor Orr
USMNT’s Tim Weah
Soccer

Defeat Doesn’t Detract From USMNT’s Deserved World Cup Qualification

Clouded by the failure of the 2018 cycle, the U.S. men earned measures of relief and redemption while carving out their own unique path back to the World Cup.

By Brian Straus
Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12) celebrates a basket and foul against the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane regional finals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
College Basketball

Power Ranking the Women’s Final Four Teams

By Ben Pickman
Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

2022 World Cup Qualifying: Who’s In, Latest Updates

Only three spots remain in the 2022 World Cup field, and they won’t be claimed until June.

By Avi Creditor
usmnt
Soccer

When Does the 2022 World Cup Start?

Mark your calendars for kickoff in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

By Nick Selbe
World cup Qatar qulifying match. Brazil player Neymar Junior, center, celebrates his goal against Chile during the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier football match at Maracana stadium Rio de Janeiro, Brasil.
Play
Soccer

The 2022 World Cup Draw Pots Are Set

The field for the 2022 World Cup is nearly complete, and the groups will be drawn on Friday—despite three qualifying playoffs still to come in June.

By Marcus Krum