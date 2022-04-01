Skip to main content
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed

NFL Insider Disputes Bruce Arians-Tom Brady Rumors: ‘Tom Coming Back Made This Decision Easier’

When Bruce Arians announced he would be retiring as head coach of the Buccaneers, people quickly speculated that his decision had to do with Tom Brady.

Well, the decision ultimately did have to do with Brady, but not in a negative way as first assumed. 

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington joined “NFL Live” to discuss the rumors surrounding the quarterback and now retired coach. Darlington quickly addressed the rumor that Brady forced Arians out of Tampa Bay, which the reporter says is ultimately not true.

“What Bruce Arians has done here is something that people around the league, everybody I’ve talked to around the league, is applauding Bruce Arians today for what he has done,” Darlington said. “He was going to retire after next year anyway, so he decided it’s better to do it now and leave Todd Bowles with a really good team ahead of him. That one of his successors can ultimately succeed.”

Arians was originally going to stay for the 2022 season was so he could lead during a transition year, making it easier for his successor next season to take over. 

However, when Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement a few weeks ago, Arians decided it was time now to leave while his successor had Brady on the team. Darlington confirmed this while talking to Arians.

“[Arians] said ‘Tom coming back made this decision easier,’” Darlington said. “Tom coming back means that now this team is better off for his successor in Todd Bowles.”

These statements back up what Arians said on the alleged feud on Thursday, saying “it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

