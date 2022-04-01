Skip to main content
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed

Raiders Sign Nick Mullens as Additional Backup Quarterback for Derek Carr

The Raiders signed free agent quarterback Nick Mullens on Friday, first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

ESPN’s Field Yates added that Mullens’s contract is for one year. The 27-year-old will earn around $1 million guaranteed, with a chance of making up to $2.5 million.

Las Vegas already has Garrett Gilbert as a backup quarterback for Derek Carr. Gilbert also previously played for the Browns as a backup for Baker Mayfield during the 2019 season.

With Mullens in the picture now, it is unclear which quarterback will act as the the official backup to Carr next season. They will be competing for the role in training camp.

Mullens is coming off one season with the Browns. He started in one game as the backup quarterback for Mayfield, completing 20 of 30 attempts for 147 yards and one touchdown. Coincidentally, this 2021 start came  against the Raiders. Las Vegas ended up winning 16–14.

Previously, Mullens spent three seasons with the 49ers. He started around half of the games in the 2018 and 2020 seasons, respectively. In all his starts over his four-year career thus far, he has a 5–12 record. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

