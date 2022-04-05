Skip to main content
Commanders Issue Statement Denying Report of Alleged Financial Impropriety

In the wake of a new report detailing an investigation into alleged financial impropriety, the Commanders issued a statement Monday refuting all claims.

A March 31 report by The Washington Post revealed an ongoing investigation against team owner Dan Snyder for alleged sexual misconduct now includes a separate investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform into a report claiming Washington withheld ticket revenue from opposing teams. 

After the club initially denied knowledge of any investigation regarding financial matters, a Washington spokesperson said Monday the team refutes all accusations and labeled anyone who offered testimony in relation to the report as having “committed perjury.”

”There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders. Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

Monday’s development comes after The Athletic reported former team vice president of sales and customer service Jason Friedman, an employee for 24 years, secretly testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform alleging the team committed financial malfeasance. Friedman, whose contract was terminated in October 2020, provided no evidence to back up his claims, per The Athletic.

In response to the Commanders’ comments, Friedman’s lawyer Lisa Banks issued a statement criticizing the club for not owning up to the claims and accusing her client of perjury, saying he submitted evidence during testimony. 

“The Washington Commanders just released a statement to members of the media. In that statement, they defamed my client, Jason Friedman, who came forward at the request of the Congressional Oversight Committee and testified truthfully, with evidence,” Banks wrote. “Unfortunately, Mr. Friedman is unable to defend himself publicly due to contractual constraints that prevent him from speaking freely. He would be happy to recount his testimony if Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders allow him to do so. I will await their response.”

The reported financial irregularities sparked the second investigation into the organization in the last 19 months. An extensive examination of Washington’s workplace under Snyder began in the summer of 2020 after The Washington Post reported several female employees experienced sexual harassment.

In February, Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager with the team, offered testimony directly implicating Snyder during a public roundtable hosted by the Oversight Committee. Johnston said Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo afterward.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in late March that Snyder “has not been involved in day to day operations.” His wife Tanya Snyder continues to represent the Commanders as CEO after Dan ceded team control in July.

