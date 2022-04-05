The NFL is looking to continue growing its market outside of the United States, and they’re willing to give up tackling to do It.

To expand their popularity internationally, chief operating officer of NFL International Damani Leech said the league is looking to get more people involved in flag football, according to CNBC, as a part of its 10-year international growth plan.

The league thinks the key to growing the league is by having exposure in the Olympics. So, their goal is to introduce flag football to the Olympics by the 2028 Summer Games.

“We’ve got to make the game matter,” Leech said. “If flag football becomes an Olympic sport, more countries will invest in playing that sport.”

American football has not been recognized as an Olympic sport since 1932 when it was used as a demonstration sport.

During this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles, coincidentally the location of the 2028 Olympics, the NFL hosted a flag football game between the United States and Mexico. Both men and women played, since that is an Olympic requirement. A few officials working for the 2028 Games were in attendance.

“I think they were impressed by the speed of it,” Leech said. “It’s position-less football where everyone is a receiver, and everyone is a quarterback. You see the speed of it, and it’s entertaining.”

Another opportunity for the International Olympic Committee to see flag football’s potential is in July at the 2022 World Games, which will take place in Alabama. Various countries will travel to participate in men’s and women’s teams.

The league’s goal for the next 10 years is to attract around 50 million new international fans of the sport.

