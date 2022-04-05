Rob Gronkowski Says He’s ‘Not Ready to Commit to the Game of Football Right Now’

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Rob Gronkowski said he’s not ready to return to play football or commit to another season in the NFL.

“Right now, I’m not ready to get back out on that field,” Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. “I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now. I’m just enjoying my time off.”

The Buccaneers tight end first retired in 2019 and sat out the year but returned in 2020 when he was recruited by Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay. Gronkowski finished this past season with 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played so he clearly has plenty of football left in him. But he’s still undecided if he should return for another season and sign with the Buccaneers.

He added that you need to be “100% dedicated week in and week out” to play football or else the game will just “spit you right out.” And the 32-year-old just isn’t there yet.

Brady’s longtime target also had some fun at his quarterback’s expense, teasing him for his short-lived retirement. But even he thought Brady would stay away from the NFL longer than he did.

“I knew he was going to come back, but I didn’t think he was going to come back this year to tell you the truth,” Gronkowski said. “I thought he was going to come back in a year, spend some time with his family.”

