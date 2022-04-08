Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel, Nikola Jokić and The Rock on Today's SI Feed

Report: Ravens, Free-Agent Running Back Melvin Gordon Discussing Potential Deal

Free-agent running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly eyeing a move to the AFC North entering his eighth NFL season.

The two-time Pro Bowler is in talks with the Ravens on a potential contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gordon, 28, has spent the last two seasons with the Broncos after leaving the Chargers in 2020.

Known as a primary ball carrier who has struggled to stay consistent and healthy throughout his career, Gordon has been utilized in a committee during his time in Denver. He shared touches with hometown kid Phillip Lindsay two seasons ago and rookie Javonte Williams in 2021.

Despite a decreased workload, Gordon started 16 games last season, and recorded 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. The dual-threat back also logged 28 receptions, 213 yards and two TDs. In all, the 2015 first-round pick tallied 1,904 rushing yards, 371 receiving yards and 20 total TDs in 31 games as a Bronco.

In Baltimore, Gordon would step in and immediately assume starter reps in a backfield still mending from a hellacious string of injuries. Presumed 2021 starter J.K. Dobbins and backups Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are continuing to work their way back from season-ending injuries that sidelined all three players prior to Week 1. 

The injuries forced Baltimore to rely heavily on a RB group comprised of former Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman, veteran Latavius Murray and rookie Ty’Son Williams, alongside Lamar Jackson. Williams is currently the Ravens’ only healthy option entering training camp.

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country. 

Baltimore Ravens

