Free-agent running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly eyeing a move to the AFC North entering his eighth NFL season.

The two-time Pro Bowler is in talks with the Ravens on a potential contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gordon, 28, has spent the last two seasons with the Broncos after leaving the Chargers in 2020.

Known as a primary ball carrier who has struggled to stay consistent and healthy throughout his career, Gordon has been utilized in a committee during his time in Denver. He shared touches with hometown kid Phillip Lindsay two seasons ago and rookie Javonte Williams in 2021.

Despite a decreased workload, Gordon started 16 games last season, and recorded 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. The dual-threat back also logged 28 receptions, 213 yards and two TDs. In all, the 2015 first-round pick tallied 1,904 rushing yards, 371 receiving yards and 20 total TDs in 31 games as a Bronco.

In Baltimore, Gordon would step in and immediately assume starter reps in a backfield still mending from a hellacious string of injuries. Presumed 2021 starter J.K. Dobbins and backups Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are continuing to work their way back from season-ending injuries that sidelined all three players prior to Week 1.

The injuries forced Baltimore to rely heavily on a RB group comprised of former Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman, veteran Latavius Murray and rookie Ty’Son Williams, alongside Lamar Jackson. Williams is currently the Ravens’ only healthy option entering training camp.

