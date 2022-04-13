The Cowboys are set to pick in the back half of the first round in the 2022 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean they will stay there. Owner Jerry Jones said the team will consider moving up depending on how the first few rounds unfold.

“Yeah, I would trade up, since we’re down as low as we are in those first two or three rounds if we had a chance to and someone that we had coveted was sitting at the bottom,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday.

Dallas currently has three picks in the first three rounds of the draft at Nos. 24, 56 and 88.

Last year, the Cowboys had a successful draft, headlined by the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. Of Dallas’s 11 draft picks last year, seven played in double-digit games, and Parsons recorded 13 sacks and 84 tackles in 16 total games.

To draft Parsons last year, the Cowboys traded back with the Eagles from pick No. 10 to pick No. 12 after the team’s primary targets went right before.

The last time Dallas traded up in the first round was 10 years ago when they jumped from pick No. 14 to pick No. 6 to select cornerback Morris Claiborne.

