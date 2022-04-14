Skip to main content
Report: Geno Smith Signs One-Year, $7 Million Contract to Remain With Seahawks

As the Seahawks continue to evaluate their quarterback options following the departure of Russell Wilson, the club has retained the services of a familiar face heading into next season.

Seattle and veteran Geno Smith have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Smith, 31, has been with the club since 2019.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported the news.

A second-round pick by the Jets in 2013, Smith enters OTAs and training camp with a chance of becoming the full-time starter for the first time since 2014, following the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to the Broncos last month

Smith, Drew Lock—who was acquired in the Wilson trade—and 2020 fourth-rounder Jacob Eason are the only QBs currently on Seattle’s roster.

After spending his first three seasons in Seattle as a backup, Smith saw increased playing time in 2021 after Wilson went down with an injury in Week 5 against the Rams. Smith went 10-of-17 for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of Wilson in an eventual 26–17 loss.

The ailment forced Wilson to miss the next three games, resulting in Smith assuming a starting role for the first time since his second season in New York. He completed 65-of-95 pass attempts for 702 yards and five touchdowns, but was unable to keep the ship afloat as Seattle went 1–2 in those contests. The club eventually missed the playoffs, finishing 7–10.

On his career, Smith has compiled 6,917 yards, 34 TDs and 37 INTs in 45 appearances.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, check out All Seahawks.

Breaking
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

