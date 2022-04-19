Cooper Kupp produced the best numbers of his career with the Rams during the 2021 season. He was named MVP in Los Angeles’s Super Bowl LVI win against the Bengals, recording eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to his spectacular performance in the Super Bowl, the 2021 Pro Bowler led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) during the regular season. While it is no secret that Kupp has emerged as one of the NFL’s elite receivers, the former Eastern Washington standout isn’t focused on being paid like one.

“I don’t think that’s the approach that I take,” Kupp said via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. “There’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that I think is fair. I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else.”

Kupp will enter the second year of a three-year extension that earns him an average of $15.75 million per year. His base salary will be the second-highest of any receiver in 2022, but barely cracks the top 10 in 2023.

