Less than two days after Deebo Samuel’s reported trade request stunned the NFL, three teams have reportedly emerged as potential suitors for the 49ers receiver’s services.

The Jets, Lions and Packers have expressed some early interest in trading for the All-Pro wideout, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported during a Friday appearance on Get Up.

“Those are some early names that could get in the mix here so, could get interesting,” he said. “We’ll see how far they’re willing to go ’cause this is a guy you have to give up, probably, a baseline of a first-round pick to acquire, only to pay him $20-plus million per year. I’m still uncertain how many teams are willing to go that route.”

It’s worth mentioning the Packers are one of two teams with 11 picks in April’s draft, including Nos. 22 and 28 in the first round. The Jets own picks Nos. 4 and 10, along with seven other selections while the Lions have eight picks, most notably Nos. 2 and 32.

As Fowler noted, any team that would acquire Samuel would more than likely have to pony up on a lucrative new contract shortly thereafter. Currently, the 2019 second-round pick is set to account for a $4.89 million cap hit in 2022 before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer.

A Samuel trade would greatly benefit any of the three teams listed in ESPN’s report. Detroit and New York have promising pieces (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Elijah Moore respectively) but lack a true No. 1 while Green Bay lost top dog Davante Adams in a trade to the Raiders in March.

Of course, the conversation surrounding a new team and new contract only matter if the Niners express an interest to move Samuel, which is not yet the case. Until then, the do-it-all receiver remains atop San Francisco’s depth chart with OTAs approaching.

