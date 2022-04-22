Skip to main content
NFL

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Says He’ll Be Ready When Training Camp Begins

It's been six weeks since Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder. The 49ers' quarterback is not throwing the ball right now, but he believes he will be ready when the league begins training camp.

“There are a lot of steps in between now and then, but I think we’ll be ready by then,” Garoppolo told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press

While Garoppolo is not where he wants to be, the nine-year veteran has also said he is “feeling good,” “happy” and will “definitely be ready” when he is fully cleared to play. “I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right … gotta keep going in the right direction,” Garoppolo told Adam Schein on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com on Thursday. “It’s a long offseason; it’s already been crazy with all the trades, guys going to different teams, whatever it is.”

Garoppolo is slated to begin throwing the ball on July 4, according to a prior report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, he entered the offseason expecting San Francisco to trade him. The 49ers have been searching for a trade partner to send the quarterback to another team but have not had any luck finding one. 

John Lynch, the 49ers’ general manager, told reporters March 28 that Garoppolo's surgery and recovery timeline made teams hesitant in getting involved with a possible trade. However, Lynch does not have plans to release Garoppolo.

The 49ers’ star is expected to cost San Francisco $26.95 million in 2022 cap space. If it trades or releases him, it would save the franchise $25.55 million. 

In addition to a disappointing end to the 2021 season, he also stated that last season was a “strange year” with a top three quarterback, Trey Lance, as his backup. “It was a strange year. I don’t know if I’d wish that on anybody,” Garoppolo said.

As he continues to recover and the 49ers figure out his future, Garoppolo will enter training camp with two other quarterbacks, Lance and Nate Sudfeld, on the roster, if he is not moved. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers. 

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

